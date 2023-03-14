While a 176g Diamante Negro (Lacta) Easter egg costs R$45.89, in the same store the 90 gram Diamante Negro bar is sold for R$6.99. That is, it would be necessary to disburse only R$ 13.98 to consume 180 grams of chocolate in the traditional format.

The huge difference in prices is questioned by many consumers at this time of year. And while many people think it all boils down to commercial appeal, the reasons for the cost disparity are manifold.

+ Easter in Americanas: from pioneering in the vineyards to offering 13 million items

High cost of production

Companies need to hire more labor for that specific date and increase the amount of products, because they are not produced throughout the year, but only during the few months before Easter.

Another factor that contributes to the higher cost of production is packaging, which, in addition to being larger, is more robust and more expensive. While the packaging for the bar is simple, that for the egg is made of harder and more resistant plastic, as it needs to preserve the product’s shape.

Transport and storage logistics

Easter eggs need different storage than ordinary chocolate, because their shape makes it melt faster.

For this, companies need to store them in more powerful refrigerators, which are more expensive and use more electricity.

In addition, the product’s format makes it larger and more fragile than the common bar, which makes transportation more complicated and costly. In addition to greater protection for the eggs, more trips from the factories to the points of sale are needed to transport the entire production.

Dollar rise and inflation

Other economic factors have contributed to the high prices being seen this year. Inflationary pressure on the price of chocolate comes from the beginning of the pandemic, in 2020, and the effect is still felt by brands.

In the IPCA, the country’s official inflation, released on Friday (10), the price of chocolate bars and bonbons increased by 11.63% in the last 12 months, while that of chocolate and chocolate powder increased by 20, 39% in the same period.

So, the inflationary impact does not only affect eggs, but chocolates in general.