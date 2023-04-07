Easter trip, the top destinations

Since the detection ofASTOI Confindustria Travel Observatoryi – the Association which represents over 90% of the Italian Tour Operating market – the Easter holidays and spring long weekends reconfirm that the use of tourist products has acquired a preponderant value for consumers compared to other goods. The medium-high range of the population tends to save on other types of consumptionmakes some waivers, but he does not deprive himself of travel which, by now, have turned into an incompressible psycho-physical need.

Quantitatively i data from ASTOI associates show very positive results: April 2023 represents to date one of the months with the best sales performance, not only compared to last year, but also compared to the pre-pandemic years. In fact, 2019 was a particularly favorable year for tourism thanks to the calendar (the so-called April 15) and, compared to those volumes, the ASTOI Observatory detects very encouraging data which, in fact, are close to those of April 2019. The comparison with last year, as soon as the pandemic chapter ended, it cannot be homogeneous and coherent as the number of destinations, flights, hotels on offer was significantly lower than this year.

It hasn’t stopped the inevitable rise in the price of tourist packages, which stands – with variable averages depending on the destinations – from 10% to 20%. The Tour Operators bargained and tried to contain the increases caused by the inflation but, of course, it was not possible to prevent the impact on the sales prices.

Many farsighted consumers who, as soon as they took note of the generosity of bridges and favorable combinations that characterize the 2023 calendar, turned to advance booking formulas, which reward customers who book early. In fact, consumers began to block spring bridges as early as the last two months of 2022, leaving less space for those inclined to last minute.

