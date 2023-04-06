The definitive end of the restrictions has brought Italians back to travel during the spring holidays, first of all that of Easter. Between Friday 7 and Tuesday 11 April, a return to pre-pandemic traffic levels is expected, with tourist flows especially in a north-south and west-east direction. According to a survey carried out by Acs Marketing Solutions for Federalberghi, they will be 11.5 million Italians travelling, of which 95.6% will remain in our country. To ensure maximum efficiency in the management of traffic and any critical issues, Italy road network (a body set up in the Ministry of the Interior which brings together the main players and road infrastructure managers) will be active in communicating and activating alternative routes when necessary. We spoke with Rosanna Ferranti, Chief Executive of the State Police, who indicated the peak traffic times which coincide with the ban on the circulation of heavy vehicles and advice for a safe journey.