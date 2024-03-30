Easter | Today is the first day of Easter

The Finnish Orthodox Church celebrates Easter at the same time as the Lutheran Church.

In most of them Christian churches celebrate the first day of Easter on Sunday.

The message of the culminating day of the silent week is joyful. Churches remember how, according to the Bible, Jesus rose from the dead and overcame the power of death and perdition. The message is the foundation of the Christian faith.

The message will be continued on Monday, the second day of Easter, when according to teaching, Jesus appeared to the disciples and a few women.

In the Catholic Church, the first day of Easter traditionally culminates with a mass held in the Vatican and the Pope's Urbi et orbi speech to the whole world. The current Pope Francis has also brought up current secular issues in the Urbi et orbi speech, such as the Palestinian situation and the war in Ukraine.