The roots of April fools go back at least to the Middle Ages.

Bridge the day has both light and more serious content. April Fool's Day and Easter Monday now fall on the same day.

The second day of Easter is a church holiday. The Christian content of the day is the appearance of Jesus to the disciples. The Finnish calendar used to have the third and fourth Easter days as well.

April Fool's Day is celebrated annually on April 1. On April Fool's Day, it has been allowed to playfully tease other people.

Some media also have a habit of teasing their audience with April Fools' pranks.

The April tradition is known in different parts of the world, and the roots of April fools go back at least to the Middle Ages.