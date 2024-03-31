Easter | The return traffic continued to be calm, it is expected to be at its busiest on Monday

Return traffic is expected to be busiest on Monday.

Easter the return traffic on Sunday was slightly livelier than on Saturday, but it was still very calm, said Fintraffic's Tampere road traffic center.

According to the Norwegian Road Traffic Center, traffic on Easter Sunday was not much different from a normal Sunday.

The peak of return traffic is expected to fall on Monday, between midday and eight in the evening.

Road traffic center according to Nelos- and Viitostie have traditionally been the busiest in return traffic. This Easter, however, traffic jams are not expected even during peak hours, as outbound traffic was also lower than expected.

On Monday, you should drive especially carefully in the central and southern parts of Lapland, in the Northeast region and in Kainuu. The Finnish Meteorological Institute has given regions warnings of bad or very bad driving weather due to snow and sleet.

Adjustment 31.3. at 22:09: Updated the title of the story with current information. Previously, the headline talked about Sunday's traffic jams, the headline was changed to Monday's forecast for return traffic.