VATICAN CITY. Francis invokes the Lord to comfort “the wounded and those who have lost their loved ones because of the war” in Eastern Europe. He hopes that the “prisoners can return safely to their families. God, help the Ukrainian people on their way to peace and shed light on the Russian people.” On Easter Sunday, Pope Francis, before imparting the Urbi et Orbi blessing, asks the “international community” to “work to put an end” to this and to “all the conflicts that are bloodying the world”. And he expresses “concern about the attacks in the Holy Land”: he should resume “dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians”

From the central loggia of St. Peter’s basilica, the Pope addresses the 100,000 faithful present in St. Peter’s Square – according to Vatican sources – and to those who listen to him via radio, television and other means of communication, the Easter message.

Then, after the announcement of the granting of the indulgence by Cardinal James Michael Harvey, archpriest of the papal basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls, the Bishop of Rome will impart the Urbi et Orbi.

“Dear brothers and sisters, Christ is risen! – begins Jorge Mario Bergoglio –

Today we proclaim that he, the Lord of our lives, is “the resurrection and the life” of the world”. It is Easter, which means “‘passage’, because in Jesus the decisive passage of humanity was accomplished: that from death to life, from sin to grace, from fear to trust, from desolation to communion. In him, Lord of time and of history, I would like to say to everyone, with joy in my heart: happy Easter!».

The Pope hopes that “for each of you, dear brothers and sisters, especially for the sick and the poor, for the elderly and for those who are going through moments of trial and fatigue, there will be a passage from tribulation to consolation”. He assures us: «We are not alone: ​​Jesus, the Living One, is with us forever. May the Church and the world rejoice, because today our hopes no longer dash against the wall of death, but the Lord has opened a bridge to life for us. Yes, brothers and sisters, at Easter the fate of the world changed and today, which also coincides with the most probable date of Christ’s resurrection, we can rejoice in celebrating, by pure grace, the most important and beautiful day in history. Christ is risen, he is truly risen, as is proclaimed in the Churches of the East. That truly tells us that hope is not an illusion, it is truth!» And that «the path of humanity from Easter onwards, marked by hope, proceeds faster. The first witnesses of the Resurrection show us this with their example”.

The Gospels recount the «good haste with which on Easter day “the women ran to announce the disciples”». And, after that «Mary of Magdala “ran and went to Simon Peter”, John and Peter himself ” they both ran together” to reach the place where Jesus was buried”. And then on the evening “of Easter, meeting the Risen One on the road to Emmaus, two disciples “set off without delay” and hurried to travel several kilometers uphill and in the dark, moved by the irrepressible joy of Easter that burned in their hearts”. That same “joy for which Peter, on the shores of the lake of Galilee, at the sight of the risen Jesus, could not stay in the boat with the others, but immediately jumped into water to swim quickly to meet him. of the world”.

Therefore, Francis exhorts “let us too hurry to grow on a path of mutual trust: trust between people, between peoples and nations. Let us be surprised by the happy announcement of Easter, by the light that illuminates the darkness and obscurities in which the world too often finds itself enveloped. Let us hasten to overcome conflicts and divisions and open our hearts to those most in need. Let us hasten to walk paths of peace and fraternity. We rejoice in the concrete signs of hope that reach us from many countries, starting with those that offer assistance and hospitality to those fleeing war and poverty”.

Along the “journey, however, there are still many stumbling blocks, which make our haste towards the Risen Lord arduous and frantic. We address our plea to him: help us run towards you! Help us open our hearts! Help the beloved Ukrainian people on their way to peace, and shed Easter light on the Russian people. Comfort the wounded and those who have lost loved ones to the war and let the prisoners be returned safely to their families. Open the hearts of the entire international community to work to put an end to this war and all the conflicts that are bloodying the world, starting with Syria, which is still waiting for peace. Support those affected by the violent earthquake in Turkey and in Syria itself”. The Pontiff invites us to pray “for those who have lost family and friends and have been left homeless: may they receive comfort from God and help from the family of nations”.

On this day, “Lord, we entrust to you the city of Jerusalem, the first witness of your Resurrection”. Bergoglio expresses “deep concern for the attacks of recent days that threaten the desired climate of trust and mutual respect, necessary to resume dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians, so that peace reigns in the Holy City and throughout the Region”.

Another request is to help “Lord, Lebanon, still in search of stability and unity, so that it can overcome divisions and all citizens work together for the common good of the country”.

And again, “do not forget the dear people of Tunisia, especially the young people and those who suffer from social and economic problems, so that they do not lose hope and collaborate in building a future, a world, of peace and fraternity . Turn your gaze to Haiti, which has been suffering for several years from a serious socio-political and humanitarian crisis, and support the commitment of political actors and the international community in seeking a definitive solution to the many problems afflicting that troubled population. Consolidate the peace and reconciliation processes undertaken in Ethiopia and South Sudan, and ensure that the violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo ceases”.

The Pope asks God to support “the Christian communities that celebrate Easter today in particular circumstances, such as in Nicaragua and Eritrea, and remember all those who are prevented from freely and publicly professing their faith. He gives comfort to the victims of international terrorism, especially in Burkina Faso, Mali, Mozambique and Nigeria. He helps Myanmar to follow paths of peace and enlightens the hearts of those responsible for the martyred Rohingya to find justice ».

Other papal hopes: «Comfort refugees, deportees, political prisoners and migrants, especially the most vulnerable, as well as all those who suffer from hunger, poverty and the harmful effects of drug trafficking, human trafficking and all forms of slavery. Inspire, Lord, the leaders of the nations, so that no man or woman is discriminated against and trampled underfoot in his dignity; so that in full respect of human rights and democracy these social wounds are healed, the common good of citizens is always and only sought, security and the necessary conditions for dialogue and peaceful coexistence are guaranteed”.

Francis encourages us to rediscover “the taste of the journey too, let us accelerate the heartbeat of hope, let us taste the beauty of Heaven! Today we draw the energies to go forward in good encounter with the Good that does not disappoint. And if, as an ancient Father wrote, “the greatest sin is not believing in the energies of the Resurrection” (St. Isaac of Nineveh, Sermones ascetici, I,5), today we believe: “Yes, we are certain: Christ is truly risen”. We believe in you, Lord Jesus, we believe that with you hope is reborn, the journey continues. You, Lord of life, encourage our journeys and repeat to us too, as to the disciples on Easter evening: “Peace be with you!””.

Before the Urbi et Orbi, the Pope presided over Easter Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Square. 45,000 Roman faithful and pilgrims from all over the world took part in the Celebration, which began with the Resurrexit rite.

At the end of the Easter service, Francis greeted the cardinals present and, among the first, Ernest Simoni, 94, an Albanian, who suffered the harassment of the Albanian communist regime.

Long tour of Bergoglio in the popemobile. After greeting the faithful in the square, he arrived on via della Conciliazione. Great enthusiasm from the people who shouted wishes for a “Happy Easter” to him.