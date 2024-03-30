Easter | The map shows Do you live in Mämmi or Pasha province

Mämmi tastes good to everyone, but fatty curd cake is clearly preferred in some parts of Finland over others.

Easter desserts are like the holy trinity itself: mammi, chocolate and pasha.

Mämmi shares opinions, but at the same time is an undeniably important part of Finnish food culture. Chocolate, on the other hand, is traditionally tasted regardless of the season, at Easter it just takes on an egg-like shape.

The Pasha who came from the eastern neighbor often gets less attention than the two mentioned above, and the newspapers do not report on heroic Pasha-eating talks.

But will Pasha also be forgotten from Easter shopping lists?

HS asked Sales statistics for mämi and pasha from S group and Kesko.

The comparison includes the grocery stores of two large chains, so the figures are indicative and do not take into account, for example, the amount of Pasha made by home cooks.

The numbers are index numbers, so numbers above or below 100 indicate increased sales of the product in relation to food purchases.

The distribution was clear at the national level: mammi was sold in kilos many times more than pasha.

However, there are considerable differences between the provinces. In Satakunta, mammikis were sold more than thirty times more than pasha, but in North Karelia the corresponding figure was less than ten.

Multi the Easter celebration includes all the delicacies, so it is worth looking at the distribution of Mämmi's and Pasha's sales separately.

When the sales of mämmi are compared using index numbers, it becomes clear that the tuokkos do their business in the east.

Eastern Finns' enthusiasm for mothers is comparable fresh. Mössö made from rye malt originates from southwestern Finland, where it is known to have been eaten as early as the 13th century.

Mämmi gradually spread throughout the country, but in South Karelia and Lapland it established its place on Easter tables only after the 1930s.

Easter seems to be an important holiday for Eastern Finns, because in addition to mämmi, pasha is also bought briskly in the provinces. In North Karelia, pasha is bought twice as much as the national average.

In addition to taste preferences, the reason can be found in history and religion: Pasha is strongly connected to the Orthodox Easter tradition.

Fatty curd cake is a traditional Easter food of the Russian Orthodox, whose name means Easter itself in addition to the food familiar to Finns.

The side of Pasha, made with a traditional mold, is decorated with the letters XB, which tell about the resurrection of Christ. However, ready-made pashas are usually sold in more secular serving cups, without religious messages.