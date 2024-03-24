Easter | The little trulli delighted relatives and neighbors on Palm Sunday

The Palm Sunday spiriting tradition is still in force.

Palm Sunday traditions were once again in their glory, as the little witches went around giving wishes for a good year to neighbors and relatives.

Based on the pictures received by HS, the dressing-up costumes had been planned well in advance, and the parents were woken up early in the morning on Sunday.

Four-year-old twins in Helsinki Wind and Alisa Korander went to visit grandparents and aunts. The twins dressed as witches were also accompanied by a black cat, i.e. a one-year-old little brother Lauri Korander.

The witches' outfits were taken from my mother's scarf box and the dresses were sewn from old curtains. The ears and tail for the black cat were made from recycled materials.

Olivia Linnanjoki wore a big scarf, and little brother Benjamin Linnanjoki put on his mother's dressing gown.

The people of Helsinki Olivia Linnanjoki6, and Benjamin Linnanjoki4, dressed up as the Witch of Köpelivuori and Harry Potter.

Mum Noora Linnanjoki says that this year, both in dressing up and in making virpomavitsi, a recycling theme was used. Water balloons and jewelry found in the closet have been used to decorate the jokes.

“Harry Potter”, on the other hand, was wrapped in mother's old dressing gown.

Particularly Those who moved in Kulosaari on Sunday received a good refreshment missal Unna5, and Right Härmävaara7.

The mother of the children knew how to prepare well in her own apartment complex Jonna Härmävaara thank.

The local differences in vigilance are large. One residential area may have a long tradition of vigils and another may not have any.

Archive researcher of the Finnish Literature Society, specializing in annual celebrations Juha Nirkko evaluate In an interview with HS on Fridaythat the popularity of virtivo has increased in recent years, but it hasn't exactly decreased either.