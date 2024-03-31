The threat of rain, which has kept the brotherhood with one eye on the sky almost all week, has ruined the last day of processions in Murcia and Cartagena. In both cities, the parades scheduled for the morning of Easter Sunday have been suspended due to the forecast of rain, which points to a high probability of precipitation.

«The Archiconfraternity of the Rescuitado makes official the sad news of the suspension of its processional procession for this morning, Easter Sunday. Our warmth and encouragement to the brothers of the Santa Eulalia corporation,” reported the Murcia Chapter of Brotherhoods during the early hours of the morning on its X account (formerly Twitter). Early in the morning, the shelves brought the Risen Lord briefly to the Plaza de Santa Eulalia.

Similarly, the Board of the Brotherhood of the Risen of Cartagena decided to suspend it due to the threat of rain and “wind gusts that can exceed 80km/h.” «It is a decision that has cost a lot to make, but that is made with the utmost responsibility, to safeguard, not only the material heritage, but, above all, the integrity of all people. the statement continues.

Therefore, at 10:30 a.m. the doors of the Church of Santa Maria de Gracia will open so that the people of Cartagena can visit the thrones. In addition, at 12 noon the Regina Coeli will be prayed and a liturgy of the Word will be held, before the image of Our Father Jesus the Risen. At 2:00 p.m. the temple will close.