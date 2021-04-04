The rest days on the Atlantic Coast passed and this Sunday it was time to return. And as usual, the return home after the long weekend occurs with heavy traffic in the main accesses to the City.

In the afternoon, according to the state company Aubasa, loaded traffic is registered on Highway 2 and on routes 11, 74 and 56.

More of 1,400 cars They were crossing by the hour this afternoon through the toll located on Highway 2 at the height of the town of Maipú, from Mar del Plata in the direction of the City of Buenos Aires.

At the Samborombón toll on the same route, the average was 2,300 vehicles, while in La Huella, in the section of Route 11 that connects with the districts of La Costa, Villa Gesell and Pinamar, it was 2,200.

Around noon, Aubasa reported some delays due to heavy traffic on routes 56 and 74 near General Madariaga, and on Highway 2, in the Sevigne, Lezama and Chascomús areas.

Although some tourists left the different destinations on Saturday, the good weather on Sunday, with partially cloudy skies and maximum temperatures between 22 and 25, in many cases extended the stay until the close of Holy Week.

Amid an increase in coronavirus cases, around 4.2 million Argentine tourists visited different parts of the country during the long Easter holiday.

According to a report prepared by the Argentine Confederation of Medium Enterprises (CAME) Around 14,066 million pesos were disbursed over the last four days.

Based on the CAME numbers, this Holy Week encouraged 1.9 million resident tourists to visit more than 100 cities in the country between Wednesday and Sunday, in addition to another 2.3 million people who decided to move to cities or towns close to their places of residence, in search of leisure and recreation.

For his part, the head of the Municipal Tourism Authority of Mar del Plata, Frederick Scremin, advanced to Telam that the numbers are positive and “similar to Easter 2019”, the last before the pandemic.

“The city had a good framework, and for us it is important because of what it means that the hotel industry, gastronomy, shops and everything related to tourism work,” he said.

Source: agencies.

