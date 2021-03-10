Carolina Darias, Minister of Health, appeared to report the restrictions agreed upon in the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System Facing the San José bridge (will be in force from March 17 to 21, where the 19th is a holiday) Y Easter week (will elapse between March 26 and April 9).

Among the agreed limitations, which will see the light in the form of Ministerial Order and will be published in the Official State Gazette (BOE), the following stand out:

– Perimeter closure of all autonomous communities, except in the case of the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands.

– Curfew set between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. though there is a possibility that some autonomous governments can advance it.

– Prohibition of massive events of any kind involving crowds.

-Meetings will be limited to a maximum of four people in closed public spaces and six in open public spaces, except in the case of cohabitants. In private spaces meetings will be limited to cohabitants.

The minister celebrated the deal reached: “Want to thank the effort, the commitment and the work of all the counselors and counselors. We have reached a great agreement that means another step in co-governance, in continuing to save lives. The shared goal is to continue saving lives, not weeks or holidays. “

Against

According to sources present at the meeting reported to the newspaper The country, Madrid refused to close, but the Spanish capital will abide by the measure. For its part, Catalonia objected to reducing the number of people to four in meetings. While, Galicia showed dissatisfaction with the fact that exceptions are made with the insularity.

What’s more, The Basque Country requested that the greatest restrictions on autonomy be taken into account and that they prevail over the others. On the other hand, Andalusia requested that it be mandatory.

Regarding the possible refusal of any autonomy, the minister recalled that “It will be a communicated order, in accordance with the legislation current. It is mandatory “.

Current situation

Darias reviewed how the pandemic evolves In our country: “The data follows the downward trend in recent weeks although slow. We are in a period of slowdown, although it is uneven between autonomous communities. 13 autonomous communities begin to increase their incidence Y another three have a stagnation. “

“Variants of the virus are worrying. The one known as the British occupies more and more space. We are approximately 40%, although there are regions that have a higher percentage. The way that we have traveled is a steady decline, but the goal is to reach 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, and once that objective is reached, it will be to reach 25 points, the culture of care and prevention is very important “explained the minister.

AstraZeneca Vaccine

Regarding a possible change in the criteria for vaccination with AstraZeneca, Darias noted that “tomorrow the vaccine presentation will meet, made up of experts, to assess applying the AstraZeneca vaccine for people between 55 and 65 years of age. And the Public Health Commission will take a decision in the afternoon on the measures to be taken in this regard. “

“Vaccination is the horizon of hope. That is our goal and we are focused on that. About expanding the use of AstraZeneca to people over 55 years of age, the Government will do what the experts agree, We are on the roadmap set by the Public Health Commission, where we are all, “he said.

He highlighted what the main challenge of Health: “Vaccinating those over 80 years old as soon as possible is our main objectiveAfter them, those over 70 will be vaccinated and then those over 60. From group nine on vaccination, the age groups will be, that is, by age. From the second trimester, the rate of vaccination will increase to reach our target of 70% of the vaccinated population by the end of the summer. “

Arrival of tourists

The head of Health She was also questioned about the requirements for those travelers who enter our country: “The obligation to present PCR 48 hours before arrival in Spain is extended. We have approved the sixth extension for people arriving from the UK. We have also established quarantine for people arriving from Brazil and South Africa, extended to other South American and African countries. “

“Facing the international tourism there is a restriction: you can only reach Spain for essential reasons and tourism is not covered on those reasons. People arriving by airport will only be able to reach that autonomous community, but They will not be able to move around the rest of the country because no Spanish citizen can do it either “.

It also pointed out that there will be no privileges for those already inoculated: “The advantages for vaccinated people are none. Regarding the vaccination certificate: there is a lot of progress regarding the technical and sanitary characteristics that this document should have. We are progressing in the within the European Union (EU) and the Government of Spain to assess other health uses “.