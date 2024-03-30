Easter | Our Easter customs have Slavic roots, and it is also connected to the war in Ukraine

Irena Hlushchuk teaches how to paint Ukrainian Easter egg pysankas at the Arbis course of the Swedish-speaking working class in Helsinki.

For Finns, painting Easter eggs is one of the traditions adopted from the East. For Ukrainian Irena Hlushchuk, decorating eggs is one way to withstand Russia's war of aggression, to which the Orthodox religion is connected in a surprising way: Vladimir Putin is obsessed with Ukraine and religion.

A dozen woman standing by Irena Hlushchuk around and watch carefully how he decorates the Easter egg.

Hlushchuk pours melted beeswax from a pitch-rich funnel, or kitka, with a wooden handle. He “writes” a pattern on the shell of an egg with it, as they say in his native Ukraine.