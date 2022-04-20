Mattia Citton had spent Easter Monday with friends, when his car crashed into an escarpment for over 400 meters

He was called Mattia Citton the 23-year-old boy who tragically lost his life in the late evening of last Easter Monday. After spending a day with friends, the young man got into his car to go home. Due to a maneuvering error, however, his pick-up fell into a 400-meter escarpment.

A day of celebration which however ended with the most tragic of epilogues. Mattia, originally from Borso Del Grappa, in the province of Treviso, in Veneto, had spent Easter Monday with many of his friends.

Departure in the morning around Alpemadre refuge, on top of Col Moschin. A festive lunch and an afternoon spent laughing and joking. Then the decision to stop for dinner too.

Just before midnight, the 23-year-old said goodbye to everyone and drove his Ram Dodge pickup to go home. Mattia was driving along the Pennies streetwhen most likely due to a risky maneuver, his car fell into a cliff.

The off-road has tumbled in the escarpment for over 400 metersstopping on a plain now reduced to a mass of metal sheets.

Meanwhile the motherworried about not seeing him come back, she tried call him. Receiving no answer, she called her friends who informed her that Mattia had left long before her and that at that time they thought he had already arrived home.

The finding of Mattia Citton

The lady then called i rescuewho immediately started the search for the 23-year-old’s car.

The finding it happened around 4:40 in the morning. To retrieve the car in which Mattia was traveling, a doctor and nurses from Suem di Crespano, Alpine Rescue technicians, firefighters and carabinieri intervened.

Unfortunately their flawless work did nothing to save the life of the boy, which he already was died instantly for the trauma reported during the accident.

The boy had earned a diploma of computer technician. He leaves his mother Luciana, his father Eros and his older sister Arianna in deep pain.