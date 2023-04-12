After the crash, the car involved overturned: for the young centaur Giacomo Siciliano there was nothing to do

A weekend of Easter holidays that brought with it a very painful trail of blood, the one just ended. James Sicilian, a young motorcyclist of only 36 years, lost his life in the terrible crash that occurred between his motorcycle and a car. He seriously injured a woman.

There are several fatal accidents that occurred on Italian roads in the days of the Easter holidays that have just ended. Unfortunately, many people lost their lives, many of them different youngwith still many years to live ahead.

One of the most serious, for example, occurred late on Sunday evening Easter in Piedmont, more precisely on the state road that connects Asti to Nizza Monferrato.

Two cars they collided frontally, ending up completely destroyed. The rescuers intervened immediately on the spot, with the Fire Brigade on the front line who had to work for a long time to extract the bodies of the passengers of the two cars.

The findings following the crash have ascertained that the people involved in the accident were four and none of them managed to survive.

The four victims were named Zlato Stoilovski, 33, Andrei Kit Anovski, 31, Vlako Iliev, 36, and Ayoub Chennouf Ech, 23. The latter, an Italian of Moroccan origins, was traveling alone. The other three, all of Macedonian origin, were in the other car.

L’ accident by Giacomo Siciliano

The next day, that of Easter Mondaya few kilometers away, i.e. in Turin, another accident which had a tragic balance.

The episode happened around 4pm at the crossroads between Corso Vittorio Emanuele II and Corso England and two vehicles were involved.

A Fiat Pandaon which three people were travelling, and a motorcycle, a Honda Hornet on which a man of 36 years oldGiacomo Siciliano precisely, who was the only one to lose his life.

Following the collision, the motorcyclist crashed on the asphalt several meters away from the point of impact. The car, however, is even overturned.

The rescuers of the Green Cross of Villastellone arrived immediately on the spot, who picked up the three who were traveling in the car and transported them to the hospital. Only one woman suffered more serious injuries, but fortunately none of them are in danger of life.

The police have carried out all the reliefs of the case and will now try to clarify the causes and dynamics of the accident.