Easter Monday, greetings from Meloni with her daughter Ginevra – PHOTO

“I wish each of you one peaceful and happy Easter Monday“: thus, in a post on X, the Prime Minister, Giorgia Melonsposting a photo of him holding his daughter Geneva, wished a happy Easter Monday to all Italians. In the photo you can see mother and daughter from behind, looking out onto a balcony. Ginevra holds onto an Easter egg.

I wish each of you a peaceful and happy Easter Monday. pic.twitter.com/89fvbueG0E — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) April 1, 2024

Already yesterday Prime Minister Meloni used her social channels to wish all Italians a peaceful and holy Easter. “To all of you and your families, a happy Holy Easter of resurrection, which is made of hope, of joy, of rebirth. Best wishes to all Italians”, declared Meloni in a video posted on X.