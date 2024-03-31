Easter Monday 2024, summer heat in the South and bad weather in the Centre-North. That's where

While Southern Italy experiences a summer climate, with islanders storming the beaches, bad weather continues to cause serious disruption in various areas of the peninsula.



In Valtellina more than 60 centimeters fell snow And Livigno is isolated. In the tourist resort, the mayor Remo Galli invited residents and tourists to stay in their homes and hotels because the weather situation “is at its limit. There is a lot of snow at the top of the pass and also a lot of wind. With Anas we have decided to close the SS301 “. The Foscagno pass remains closed for safety reasons after an avalanche swept away three electricity poles on Sunday evening. Avalanche warning rises in Lombardy, a hiker dies.

In the province of Varese, in Leggiuno, three families were evacuated from their homes due to the swelling of a nearby watercourse, while in Sondrio the fire brigade teams are in action on the SP11 due to a landslide that isolated Val Tartano. The sand of the Sahara, thanks to the wave of bad weather and the strong wind that blows especially at high altitude, has transformed into red snow on the Marmolada. At Punta Penia, 3,343 meters high, in fact, the snow cover has taken on the typical reddish color of Saharan sand. The sand has made a “journey” of over 2,500 kilometers, also reaching the beaches of Riva del Garda, say the Meteotrentino experts.

Bad weather on Easter Monday, avalanche warning rises in Lombardy

The risk of avalanches falling across the entire Lombardy Alpine range is very high and has risen to level 4 on a European scale which includes five levels. This was announced in the latest bulletin from the regional center of Arpa Lombardia. The heavy rainfall of the last 24 hours has brought 60-80 centimeters of fresh snow above 2,200-2,300 meters above sea level, raising the thickness of the snow cover even beyond 4 metres. Going below these altitudes the increases decrease rapidly and reach zero around 1,800-2000 metres, where the washout effect of the rain prevailed. “At high altitude the snow, which is loosely bonded, is heavily reworked by the wind – explain the experts from the Bormio center -. Excursions are strongly discouraged. Numerous natural avalanches of very large dimensions and in individual cases extreme, which can also interfere with the with roads at high altitude and exposed infrastructures. Going below 2,200 meters the snow becomes increasingly wetter and triggering is possible.”

A hiker was found lifeless in the province of Bergamo, in the Piane di Lizzola area, in Valbondione. After the alarm for the man's failure to return, the VI Orobic Delegation of the Valbondione station intervened, with 10 Cnsas technicians involved.

Bad weather on Easter Monday, the A23 near Udine closed due to a landslide

The A23 motorway was closed to traffic in both directions due to a landslide that fell in the municipality of Amaro (Udine). The heavy rains that fell in the area in the last few hours caused the rocks to detach. The roadway was invaded by rock debris and large boulders. Three vehicles were stranded due to the landslide, but no one was hit.

The firefighters from the Udine command arrived on site, intervening together with the teams from the Gemona and Tarvisio detachments. The rescuers first made sure that there were no injured people in the three stranded vehicles. The landslide hit the motorway around 6am in the stretch between the Carnia and Pontebba toll booths. The material will have to be removed and await an inspection by geologists who will have to check if there are any new dangers