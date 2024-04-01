Easter Monday 2024: supermarkets and shops open or closed in Italy. Info and times, 1 April

Are shops and supermarkets open or closed today, 1 April 2024, in Italy on the occasion of Easter Monday 2024? If yesterday, Easter day, almost all supermarkets and shops were closed, to give workers a day of rest in such a heartfelt celebration, today things are very different. Compared to yesterday, in fact, many shops and supermarkets, but also shopping centres, are open, to allow those who want to enjoy a day of shopping, or to buy something perhaps at the last minute for the outing or the barbecue Easter Monday.

As always, the advice we give you is always to consult the website of your trusted store, or the social profiles. Furthermore, many signs are often posted the days before entering the shop. Let's see the situation in detail for Easter Monday 2024. Esselunga all open, Conad open in the vast majority as well as the Coops; The Giant still open (it had already been largely open yesterday at Easter), Bennet open, Iper la grande I open everywhere. In short, all the large supermarket chains will be open today, April 1st.

There will be no shortage of shopping centers open, such as MediaWorld, Unieuro, Euronics, Trony etc. they will be open on Easter Monday 2024. This also applies to Leroy Merlin and Decathlon, particularly when they are hosted in a shopping center or in its immediate vicinity. Obviously all IKEA stores are also open on Easter Monday, or Easter Monday. A day that many will therefore decide to spend in some shopping centre, especially where the weather will be, as per tradition on Easter Monday, uncertain. Let's see the opening hours of the main outlets and villages on Easter Monday 2024, as reported by the Ultimoprice website.