Easter Monday 2023: supermarkets and shops open or closed in Italy. Info and times, April 10th

Are the shops and supermarkets open on Easter Monday 2023, today, April 10? A question that many are asking themselves, especially on a day of celebration, and after yesterday that almost all the supermarkets in Italy were closed at Easter. Perhaps many of you have realized at the last minute that something is missing for the traditional barbecue or picnic with friends and relatives.

If Easter is mostly characterized by closures, there are many more shops open on Easter Monday 2023: on the other hand, supermarkets, especially in large cities, can hardly remain closed for two days in a row. In particular, the outlets and shopping centers will be open to welcome tourists and people who decide to spend Easter Monday out and about, perhaps shopping.

In many cases, even if the shops and points of sale will be open regularly on Easter Monday 2023, April 10, special times will be respected. The advice is therefore always to consult the actual openings and times directly on the sites of interest or on the Facebook pages of your stores. Otherwise, you risk running into nasty surprises.

Regular opening for the supermarkets of Il Gigante: some will operate as normal, others will only open in the morning, still others will remain closed all day. If they were closed at Easter, the Ikea stores will be open on Easter Monday 2023, but with holiday hours. Even if it is Monday, therefore, the shops of the Swedish giant will have hours like Sundays.

The outlets will all remain open, to allow those who want to go shopping, generally they are the canonical ones, without reductions. So let’s see the complete list of outlets and shops open on Easter Monday 2023, today 10 April, according to Last price.