From the Vatican, and with the blessing of Urbi et Orbi, the pontiff asked that access to vaccines be equal for everyone, with help to the most vulnerable countries. Amid a marked differentiation in immunization against Covid-19, the Pope also requested prioritizing investment in health over military spending.

The Covid-19 pandemic took the central message of Pope Francis’ homily on Easter Sunday. On the final day of Holy Week, and one of the most important for Christians in the world, the highest representative of the Catholic Church urged the international community to “overcome the delays” in the distribution of the vaccine to mitigate the disease , which already leaves 2,850,061 people dead.

After complaints from the United Nations (UN) and some Latin American governments that only ten countries on the planet monopolized 75% of vaccines, at least until last February, Francisco asked to promote the distribution of antidotes to the least favored.

Pope Francis presides over Mass on Easter Sunday morning in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Altar of the Chair, and thanked all those who worked hard to make the Triduum celebrations so beautiful.https://t.co/VY8rLRVZge – Vatican News (@VaticanNews) April 4, 2021



“I urge the entire international community, in a spirit of global responsibility, to commit to overcome the delays in the distribution of vaccines and facilitate their distribution, especially in the poorest countries,” said the pontiff.

The Pope prayed to God for the comfort of the sick, those who have lost a loved one and the unemployed, and urged the authorities to give the most needy families a “decent livelihood.”

He also highlighted the hard work of doctors and nurses, expressed solidarity with young people who cannot attend school and said that all are called to fight the pandemic.

Francisco: military spending in times of pandemic is “scandalous”

The first Latin American pope in history pointed out that armed conflicts and military spending during a pandemic are “scandalous.”

Noting that it was also the International Day of Awareness against anti-personnel landmines, he called those weapons “insidious and horrible devices (…) how much better our world would be without these instruments of death!”

In mentioning the areas of conflict, he praised “the young people of Myanmar committed to supporting democracy and making their voices heard peacefully”, despite the military repression that, after the coup of last February, leaves more than 550 protesters killed.

Powerful to listen to @Pontifex Easter message, calling us to reconciliation and solidarity. Reflecting on war, poverty and “instruments of death” he calls on us to imagine – and work for – a better world. Happy Easter indeed. https://t.co/Jpdw9QSADr – Christine Allen Dench (@ CDenchN21) April 4, 2021



The longest conflict in history, that between Israelis and Palestinians, also focused on the intervention of the Vatican representative, for which he insisted on “rediscovering the power of dialogue” to reach a two-state solution in which both can coexist in peace and prosperity.

Francis also called for peace in several conflict areas in Africa, including the Tigray region in northern Ethiopia and the Cabo Delgado province in Mozambique. He said the crisis in Yemen has been “met with a deafening and scandalous silence.”

He stressed that many Christians are still persecuted for their religion and called for all restrictions on freedom of worship to be lifted around the world.

Francis, who would normally have delivered his message directly to nearly 100,000 people in St. Peter’s Square, spoke to fewer than 200 in the church, while his speech was broadcast to tens of millions around the world online.

The square was empty except for a few police officers guarding the strict three-day nationwide lockdown.

The new coronavirus has left 2021 as the second consecutive year in which large events and religious services with crowds are canceled, to move on this time to small gatherings.

With Reuters and EFE