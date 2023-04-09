Easter Mass 2023 streaming and live TV: where to see it with Pope Francis, today, Sunday 9 April

The Easter Mass 2023, presided over by Pope Francis, will be broadcast today, April 9, 2023, Easter Sunday of the Lord’s Resurrection, from St. Peter’s Basilica starting at 10. Following this, at 12, Pope Francis will it will look out from the central loggia for the Urbi et Orbi Blessing, to the city and the world. But where to follow the mass live on television and live streaming? Below we indicate all the channels available.

On TV

Easter Sunday 2023 brings together many religious and Pope Francis’ mass for the occasion is broadcast live on both Rai 1 and TV2000, but also on Canale 5. Appointment at 10. To follow the live coverage of Viale Mazzini in the clear just tune into the first channel. As? By pressing the 1 key of the remote control, or the 101 key of the Sky pay-TV. Instead, to follow the live broadcast on TV2000, just click on the digital terrestrial button 28 or on the Tivusat button 18 or finally on the Sky button 157. Also live on Canale 5, on digital terrestrial button 5.

Easter mass 2023 streaming

And those who want to follow the religious function with Pope Francis in live streaming can access the free content of RaiPlay. The platform allows you to follow live what is happening on TV by registering and/or logging in. Once this step has been carried out, it is possible to select the channel that interests you and follow everything live both via desktop and via app. TV2000 also makes its free streaming service available through its platform. Also live on Mediaset Play and on the social profiles of Vatican News.