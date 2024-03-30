IIn many German cities, people gathered again this year for Easter marches on Holy Saturday. Around 70 events were announced across the country. Saturday was considered the main day of action for the traditional peace demonstrations, which also continue on Easter Sunday and Easter Monday. The focus is on Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, which violates international law, and the Gaza War.

The events were accompanied by urgent warnings and declarations from top representatives of the federal government and the opposition to continue to support Ukraine militarily in its defensive struggle – also with a view to German security interests.

Scholz: Do the same for our security

In Berlin, the police counted around 3,500 participants on Saturday, and more than 1,000 in Bremen. Several hundred people came together in Cologne, Duisburg, Saarbrücken, Leipzig and Kassel. Negotiations and diplomatic solutions in the Ukraine and Gaza wars and a stop to arms deliveries were called for. Participants in the demonstration in Berlin also showed signs reading “Friendship with Russia – Viva Palestine” and “Genocide in Gaza.” Others turned against the federal government. Russian and Palestinian flags could be seen.

“We all long for a more peaceful world,” said Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) in a video message published on Saturday. But peace without freedom means oppression, there is no peace without justice. “That is why we support Ukraine in its fight for a just peace – for as long as it is necessary. We also do this for ourselves, for our safety.”



At the Berlin Easter March, a demonstrator calls for a stop to the “war against” Russia and the “genocide in Gaza”.

Image: dpa



Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens) also published a video and said, “We support Ukraine not just out of solidarity or compassion, but in the interests of Germany and Europe.” Putin wants to destroy the unification and unity of Europe. If he succeeds in his war in Ukraine, he will continue. “We long for peace. Yes. But the honest, bitter answer is: There probably won't be a quick, good end, even if we wish otherwise,” said Habeck. In view of Russian aggression, he emphasized: “We have to prepare for the threat situation. Anything else would be naive.”







Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) told the newspapers of the Funke media group that reality cannot be ignored. “(…) If Ukraine can no longer defend itself because we don't supply it with enough weapons, Putin's troops will be at the Ukrainian-Polish border tomorrow – just eight hours' drive from Berlin. Ukraine also ensures our peace.”

Lindner: Putin wants power over us

Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner also warned of a decline in support for Ukraine. “Our peace and freedom are threatened. “Putin is not just concerned with Ukraine, he wants to change the order of peace and freedom in Europe,” the FDP leader told the “Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger”. “He wants power over us to control our way of life and our wealth. Anyone who gets tired of supporting Ukraine because it is too strenuous or too expensive should consider the consequences. The threat of war would come closer to us.”

Former Federal President Joachim Gauck told the editorial network Germany, “Anyone who thinks that this is not our war and that the costs are too high may have a rude awakening. If we do not help Ukraine to defend itself and push back the aggressor, then the European peace order as a whole will begin to falter – with unforeseeable consequences for other countries as well.”







Against “freezing” the war

Opposition leader Friedrich Merz wrote in his weekly email to his supporters that demonstrating for peace was anything but reprehensible. “We all want peace and, above all, freedom for our country and for all of Europe. But we still have to talk about the conditions for a lasting peace, and peacefulness alone is not a sufficient answer.” Peace could reign immediately if Putin silenced the weapons. “It would therefore be very desirable that the Easter marchers this year would primarily address Putin and his regime in Moscow and call on him to immediately end the war of aggression against Ukraine,” wrote the CDU leader.

Habeck, Baerbock, Lindner, Merz and Gauck opposed a possible freezing of the war in Ukraine. SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich brought this up and drew criticism. “For Ukraine it is about existence as a state. And for people it is often about sheer survival. You can’t freeze a situation like this,” said Lindner. He asked a counter question: “How would it affect us if the French National Assembly thought about freezing a conflict if the enemy were in Chemnitz?” Gauck said: “Freezing didn't work in 2014 with the Minsk Agreement.” It would bring profits for Putin, he would keep conquered land, could rearm in peace and then strike again.