Strict corona rules apply over Easter. What do they mean for companies? A lawyer specializing in labor law doesn’t give a damn about the decisions.

Munich – The Easter lockdown * raises questions: On Maundy Thursday and Holy Saturday, the economy should suddenly be shut down. Who can work on these days? And who bears the costs? Companies are now waiting for answers.

The topic did not come up until after midnight – when the Prime Minister and Chancellor had been discussing for hours. Public life is to be shut down for five days in a row over Easter. Maundy Thursday and Holy Saturday are simply declared to be “rest days” – this is what the federal and state government decreed. What exactly this should mean – especially for companies and employees – was left open.

Easter lockdown 2021: Lawyer criticizes Corona resolutions – “So not tenable”

The heads of government could only clarify: Shops should remain closed on both days, and only the “grocery store in the narrow sense” should open on Saturday. For Markus Mingers, lawyer for labor law, it is already clear: “In my opinion, what has been decided by the federal and state governments is not tenable.”

The regulation was broken over the knee, says Mingers. “You probably didn’t even think about any follow-up problems.” First and foremost, it is a question of who bears the costs for the rest days. Under no circumstances should employees be forced to take vacation. So you would have to give them additional, paid vacation days, explains Mingers. However, this is an “interference with the property rights” of the company. “The state is thus vehemently reaching into the employers’ wallets.”

Coronavirus: Söder declares rest days as holidays – lawyer sees logic errors

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder * (CSU *) said yesterday that the two days of rest should be treated legally as holidays. “Then everyone who works on Sundays or public holidays would have to work on these two days as well,” says Mingers. However, the home office question is problematic. “The reason is that contacts are being reduced. And according to the logic, all those who have a home office offer would also have to work. ”In addition, hospital staff, police officers and petrol station employees, for example, would have to receive a holiday supplement if this is regulated by collective bargaining agreements.

Corona rest days at Easter: Söder promises surcharges – but companies feel in the dark

Söder is already promising corresponding surcharges. Nevertheless, companies are still largely perplexed. “We’re in the dark,” said BMW spokeswoman Angela Konert yesterday. “There is still no information about what the decision should mean for the manufacturing industry.” You are now waiting for “concrete, legal regulations”. “There are still a few things that have to be checked,” says Konert. “For example, it may be that we need a permit from the trade inspectorate to work in the home office.” However, she fears a rush of such inquiries.

“Expensive and yet ineffective”: Institute of the German Economy does not believe in Easter restrictions

The Institut der deutschen Wirtschaft rates the decision as “expensive and yet ineffective”. Maundy Thursday alone costs around seven billion euros as a public holiday. There is also criticism from the retail sector: the industry only fears more crowds on the remaining shopping days before Easter. Closing the food trade “symbolically for a day does not help in the fight against the pandemic,” says the trade association (HDE). Deliveries now have to be rescheduled within a few days.

The Interior Ministry is now working on a legal basis for the two rest days. "The public will be informed in a timely and comprehensive manner about the details of the resolutions passed," says a spokeswoman. (Kathrin Braun with dpa)