Due to the steadily increasing number of new infections in the federal states of Burgenland, Lower Austria and Vienna, the east of Austria is going into an Easter lockdown.

Vienna – The continuing increase in the number of infections is causing the currently applicable measures to be tightened, especially in eastern Austria. In the federal states of Burgenland, Lower Austria and Vienna, the applicable measures will be tightened again from Maundy Thursday (April 1) in order to break the third wave of the corona pandemic. This was announced by Austria’s Minister of Health Rudolf Anschober together with the governors of the affected federal states.

Easter lockdown in Austria decided – restrictions for the east

The measures adopted include a renewed and complete closure of the retail trade. The only exemptions from the regulation are shops such as supermarkets or pharmacies that sell everyday goods. In addition, an exit restriction will be introduced, which will apply both during the day and at night. However, the exit restriction does not include commuting to work, looking after people in need of support or being outdoors for physical or psychological activity (individual sports, walks).

For the schools in Burgenland, Lower Austria and Vienna, “distance learning” is the name of the game again in the week after Easter. Also German commutersThose who have to travel to Austria for professional or private reasons are affected by the tightened measures. These must now be the same show a negative corona test twice a weekso that they are allowed to enter the federal states concerned. So far, only one negative test per week was planned.

As a final measure, an expansion of the FFP2 mask requirement was specified. This should then generally apply indoors, as long as you are not alone.

Easter lockdown in Austria: These measures apply in Burgenland, Lower Austria and Vienna

Retail and body-related services must close (exceptions only for shops selling everyday products)

Continuous exit restrictions (exceptions only for commuting, looking after people in need of support or being outdoors for physical or psychological activity)

FFP2 mask compulsory is generally extended to indoor areas in which one is not alone

Schools go into “Distance Learning” in the week after Easter

Commuters from abroad must be able to show two negative corona tests per week

Austria’s east shuts down over Easter – tightened measures until April 6th

The Easter lockdown should apply until the Tuesday after Easter (March 6th), after which the tightening will be reversed. From March 7th, however, more stringent regulations will apply, which affect the access tests. A negative test result is then not only a prerequisite for body-hugging services, but also for retail. The test capacities in the companies should then also be significantly increased.

The Austrian health authorities reported a nationwide 7-day incidence of 249.7 on Saturday. In Vienna there were even 310.5 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the last seven days. (fd)

