Easter Last year, the coronary embargo emptied Jerusalem, now the crowds gathered again on Via Dolorosa

Pilgrims are still missing from the Easter hikes of the Christian holy city.

Jerusalem Via Dolorosa, the Way of Suffering, was filled on Friday with people who came to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus. The Good Friday procession followed the same route that the crucified Jesus is believed to have followed.

Last year, Easter was celebrated in Jerusalem in the midst of a crown lockout. The doors of the churches were shaken, and only a few monks were visible in the streets. This year is different.

Hundreds of people packed up on the narrow streets and only face masks resembled a pandemic. In some cases, they also hung around his neck or under his nose.

Hundreds of people attended Jerusalem’s Good Friday procession on April 2nd.­

Israel a record-breaking vaccination program has made it possible that a strict safety discipline is not as necessary as in many other countries.

More than half of Israel’s nine million people have already received both doses of the vaccine. Adults over 20 years of age have been vaccinated more than 80 percent. The mrna vaccine from Pfizer and Biontech has been used as the vaccine.

Crowd on Via Dolorosa on 2 April. Christians participated in large numbers in the Good Friday procession.­

Virtually all adults in Israel who are both willing and able to take the vaccine have been vaccinated, reports British newspaper The Guardian. As a result of effective vaccination, coronary deaths have been reduced by more than 90 percent since January and several restrictions have been relaxed.

In Jerusalem the opportunity to celebrate Easter in the traditional way was welcomed.

“This is like a miracle,” the Roman Catholic pastor helped lead Friday’s march Amjad Sabbara said To The New York Times. “We don’t do this online. We see people in front of us. ”

Easter ritual at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem on Saturday, April 3rd. The Church of the Holy Sepulcher is believed to be located on top of the tomb of Jesus.­

Although the pandemic restricted Israel’s Easter holidays less than a year earlier, not everything has yet returned to normal. A limited number of people are still admitted to services, the wearing of a mask is mandatory, and a large proportion of foreign pilgrims do not get to the scene.

Israel’s vaccination program has been successful in rapidly vaccinating its citizens, but it also has its weaknesses. Israel has got its share international criticism that the vaccination program does not cover the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territory of the West Bank and the besieged Palestinian territory of Gaza. Several Palestinian Christians did not get to Jerusalem for Easter because they have not been vaccinated.