Easter Kinder eggs pulled from sale in Finland under Palm Sunday – In several European countries, children have contracted salmonella from chocolate

Withdrawal is due to suspicion of salmonella.

Kinderchocolate eggs are being withdrawn from sale due to suspicion of salmonella. The Food Agency reported on the matter on Thursday.

According to Ferrero Scandinavia AB, a manufacturer of Kinder products, the recall is being taken as a precautionary measure, as suspicion has arisen in some countries between these products and salmonella infections.

The company also says no salmonella has been detected in any of the Kinder products on the market and the company has not received any consumer feedback.

Kinder products are drawn from the sale just below Palm Sunday, when chocolate eggs are procured for turners.

Chief Inspector of the Food Agency Mika Varjosen according to the situation is of some concern.

“The whole thing is worrying when children eat chocolate eggs and there is an associated risk of salmonella. However, according to our data, no salmonella has been detected in the products themselves, ”says Varjonen.

Varjonen emphasizes that recall is good because indications of a salmonella risk have been found.

Withdrawal applies to the following Kinder products: Kinder Surprise 20g, Kinder Surprise 20g Pink and Kinder Surprise 20g x 3-pack with a best before date between 11/07/2022 and 7/10/2022, Kinder mini eggs with a best before date 8/21/2022 and Kinder Schoko-Bons, whose best before date is between May 25, 2022 and August 19, 2022.

In several Cases of salmonella have been reported in European countrieswhich have appeared after eating chocolate, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said on Wednesday.

The center said it was investigating 134 suspected cases of salmonella with the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA). According to the center, the cases have mostly concerned children under the age of 10.

The agency later said the cases involved Kinder eggs, but did not clarify whether these were solely the products in question.

The highest number of confirmed cases has been reported in the UK, with 63 confirmed cases per day. Cases have also been reported in France, Ireland, Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway.

There is currently no information in Finland that anyone has contracted salmonella from Kinder products.

Varjonen estimates that Ferrero, as a company, has some reason why the recall only applies to products with certain dates.

“Has the factory undergone a particularly high level of disinfection since the first suspicions, so products made after that can no longer be the subject of suspicion of salmonella,” Varjonen estimates.

According to Varjonen, suspicions of salmonella in confectionery are very rare.

Product recalls due to salmonella in Finland usually concern imported meat.

“Salmonella is associated with poor hygiene. It is difficult to get cleaned in a production facility because it can hide pretty well. Requires careful and thorough cleaning to control it. Such methods are usually used in industry, ”says Varjonen.

Salmonella causes a common infection that can cause a wide range of symptoms: fever, diarrhea, vomiting and headaches.

Ferrero says it is working with retailers to make sure the products are off the market.

The company does not recommend products already purchased for consumption. Products are requested to be stored and contacted by customer service.