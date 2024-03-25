The Easter Jeep Safari is an annual gathering of Jeep enthusiasts that takes place in Moab, Utah. It is a nine-day event held every year around Easter, and is now in its 58th year in 2024. The event focuses on off-road driving on some of the most challenging courses in the world, such as the historic Rubicon Trail. Participants bring their Jeeps personalized and tackle off-road routes, testing the capabilities of the prepared vehicles and their own driving skills.

At the 58th edition ofEaster Jeep Safari in Moabin Utahfrom the 23 to 31 March 2024the brand Jeeps presented four ultra-prepared special off-road vehicles. These prototypes were created by Jeep Performance Parts to tackle challenging routes and tell the story of the brand, with a tribute to the first post-war civilian Jeeps. Compared to the recent past, Jeep has presented vehicles with more traditional petrol engines, such as V6 and V8, rather than fully electric prototypes. Only one of the concepts is equipped with a powertrain 4xe plug-in hybrid.

4 special off-road vehicles at the Easter Jeep Safari

The Jeep team e Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) has created four unique special off-road vehicles for the current edition of the Easter Jeep Safari. There “Low Down Concept” it is a tribute to Wrangler Lower 40a concept already presented at the 43rd edition of the Jeep Safari and is based on the Wrangler Rubicon 392equipped with a powerful 477 HP 6.4 V8 engine.

Easter Jeep Safari Concepts 2024

There “Willys Dispatcher” pay homage to it Wrangler 4xecombining the rugged look of post-war off-road vehicles with the plug-in hybrid technology of 380 HP. There “Jeep Gladiator Rubicon High Top Concept” instead it is based on Gladiator pickuppowered by the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 and combined with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Jeep Gladiator Rubicon High Top Concept Gladiator Rubicon High Top Concept 3/4 rear Gladiator Rubicon High Top Concept interior Jeep Low Down Concept Low Down Concept rear 3/4 Low Down Concept interior Jeep Willys Dispatcher Concept Willys Dispatcher Concept rear 3/4 Jeep Willys Dispatcher Concept interior Jeep Vacationeer Concept front 3/4 Carbon roof tent Jeep Vacationeer Concept interior Easter Jeep Safari Concepts 2024

Finally the “Jeep Vacationeer” radically transforms the appearance of the XL “Wagoneer” and “Grand Wagoneer” SUVs, using a six-cylinder Hurricane engine with over 510 hp.

Jeep Low Down Concept

Fifteen years ago, at the 43rd Easter Jeep Safari, the Jeep design team presented the Jeep Wrangler Lower 40with 40 inch tires and a powerful engine 5.7-liter V-8. This concept has remained an instant classic, still loved by fans over ten years later.

Jeep Low Down Concept front 3/4

The new Low Down concept is precisely a tribute to the Lower 40, with tyres 42 inches and an engine 6.4-liter 392 V-8 with 475 horsepower. The suspensions remain standard, but the Dana 44 axles have been replaced with Dana 60 axles to improve performance, those of Wrangler Rubicon 392 from which it is derived.

Jeep Low Down Concept 42 inch tires

The bodywork is more aerodynamic, with details in carbon and Poison Apple Red paint, while the interior features black leather seats and fabric inserts.

Jeep Willys Dispatcher Concept

The concept Jeep Willys Dispatcher is a mix of the past and future of the Jeep brand, based on the Wrangler 4xe and inspired by the post-war civilian Jeep. Externally, it features tyres 36 inchescustom front bumper with classic winchand custom green paint.

Jeep Willys Dispatcher Concept

The interiors are characterized by upholstery aged leather and houndstooth fabric, with a bikini top for protection from the elements. From a technical point of view, the concept is equipped with a system 4xe plug-in hybrid with 375 HP and 640 Nmeight-speed automatic transmission and Dana 50 Advantech axles.

Jeep Gladiator Rubicon High Top Concept

The Jeep Gladiator Rubicon High Top concept is the result of the commitment of Mopar's JPP design and engineering teams to further advance the performance of the most rugged off-road capable medium truck. The metallic exterior Ginger Snap with retro two-tone graphics attracts attention, while the massive 40×13.5R18 tires BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO3 mounted on Satin Black KMC Grenade Crawl beadlock wheels give a bold look.

Jeep Gladiator Rubicon High Top Concept front 3/4

The JPP Concept flat fenders provide ample clearance for off-road driving, while the front and rear axles Dana 60 with 5.38:1 gear ratio and AccuAir adjustable air suspension make every challenging excursion easier. The engine 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6, paired with an eight-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission, it delivers reliable power and torque.

Dana 60 suspension axles

The equipment includes a modified front bumper from American Expedition Vehicles with Warn winch, Rock Rail electric steps from Rock Slide Engineering, and a DECKED truck bed storage system. The interior includes seats Alea skin customized, a JPP sun bonnet, JPP pedal kit, all-weather floor mats and door sill protectors.

Jeep Vacationeer Concept

The latest concept presented in Utah is a Grand Wagoneer transformed into an off-road camper, with a body in Spearmint color and details in 60s wood effectspacious interior, tires 35″ BFGoodrich on 18″ white wheels, widened wheel arches and underbody protection.

Jeep Vacationeer Concept

On the roof there is a two-man tent foldable carbon fiber with air conditioning, alongside three sets of LED lights. Under the hood the Jeep Vacationeer Concept is powered by a powerful engine 3.0 liter V6 Hurricane Twin Turbowith 510 HP and 678 Nm of torque.

Easter Jeep Safari off road rally

The Easter Jeep Safari is an annual rally held in Moab, Utah, and is considered one of the most important events in the off-road world. This year the event celebrates 58 editions. Organized by Jeep, the rally attracts off-road enthusiasts from around the world for a week of adventures in the deserts and on rocky paths of the region.

Easter Jeep Safari 58 Logo

During the event, participants have the opportunity to test their driving skills on challenging terrain, explore new routes and discover the latest in off-road vehicles. Furthermore, the Easter Jeep Safari is accompanied by the presentation of Jeep concept one-offs and modified prototypes, made by Jeep Performance Parts (JPP).

Warm winch

JPP, created in 2012 by Mopar for the Jeep brand, delivers aftermarket accessories high quality for off-road enthusiasts. The portfolio includes axles, lift kits, bumpers, winches, underbody plates and more, developed in close collaboration with Jeep. A dedicated team manages development, testing and validation to ensure seamless integration and impeccable quality.

Concept photo at Easter Jeep Safari 2024

Read also:

→ All the news, car tests on JEEP

→ Tested JEEP car videos

→ JEEP price list

If you are passionate about off road, don't miss the ELABORARE4x4 magazine on newsstands. You can order it comfortably from home, it will arrive in a few days.

#DOC OFFROAD!!! PROCESS 4×4 book it #NOW we'll bring it straight to your home! elaborate.com/4×4

ALWAYS WITH YOU elabora.com/4×4-sempre DIGITAL APP elabora.com/4×4-digitale-app SUBSCRIBE elaborate.com/4×4-subscription

PROCESS 4×4 magazine

→ What do you think? Drop by discussions on the FORUM!