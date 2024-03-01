Return to Moab, in the Utah desert for Jeep as it prepares for one of the most anticipated events for the American brand: the Easter Jeep Safari returns from 23 to 31 March, now in its 58th edition. The event dedicated to off-road and rock-crawling lovers gather to participate in one of the largest off-road gatherings in the world, hosted by the Red Rock 4-Wheelers club of Moab.

Off-road experiences with the new concepts

As per tradition, at the 2024 Easter Jeep Safati there will not only be space for passion and experiences away from the asphalt but also for the world premiere of some new concepts that can be driven on a special route. The Jeep brand and Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) by Mopar design teams are working to create some one-of-a-kind vehicles capable of overcoming rocks and terrain that will take the off-road experience to the next level . The objective of the American Stellantis brand is to demonstrate once again why there is nothing better than Jeep's legendary 4×4 capability, the one that made the brand famous throughout the world and which is consolidated year after year. Numerous “trails” markers” ahead of the event will provide clues as to what will be revealed during this year's Easter Jeep Safari.