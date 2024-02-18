The south of American continent it's beautiful.

Yes, the peaceful south, where a remote piece of land was called Easter Island and it has been renowned as Rapa Nui.

Territory sprinkled with caves and volcanic cones. Enigmatic and hidden, with blue skies and white foam like the coral and red slag eyes (Hani Hani) of his caretakers, the Moaithose giant sculptures scattered around the island who turn their backs on the sea and who continue to guard, as ancestors, the descendants of the thirty-six families that own the island. No one else can access that privilege.

There are multiple legends Regarding the origin of the place, some place its cultural past in Peru, but the majority believe that it is in the Polynesia. It is part of an imaginary triangle, like many of those theories devised by archaeologists, navigators and missionaries, whose vertices are New Zealand, Hawaii and the island of Rapa Nui.

In that distant geography, the sunsets shelter the backs of the eight hundred and eighty-six Moai, or are seen imposingly from the incomplete wall of the crater of the Rano Kau volcano. Today it has become a darkened mirror of fresh water and aquatic plants that provide them with water. This volcano, located in the southeast of the island, is considered the center of the new order of the ancient Rapa Nui culture whose best manifestation is the Tangatamanu ceremony, better known as that of the Bird Man. In the peculiar competition, political and religious power was disputed and the cult of fertility was offered, at a time when the ancient worship of ancestors and the system of the Ariki (member of a high hereditary rank mainly or noble in Polynesia) already he had discredited himself.

The competition was annual and the best warriors from the different tribes participated to get the first egg of the manutara bird (slate tern) that came to lay its eggs on the Motu Nui islet. The new tangata-Manu was considered Tapu, that is, sacred, and lived in ceremonial seclusion for a year. The last competition was held in 1867 and its origin dates back to the end of the Moai era and its purpose was to restore the lost balance, since the main villages of the island began to have quarrels, and therefore, the Moai were demolished.

It consisted of swimming, after crossing the broken wall of the Rano Kau volcano to the group of Motu Nui islets surrounded by sharks.

As you can see, the adjectives are missing to outline the image of the island, I add some data to stimulate your imagination: in their language they omit the use of s and d, using, above all, nine consonants and the four vowels. Their stews are prepared with cassava, fish, tuna, potatoes, bananas and Polynesian chickens. The Mahute is the bush with whose bark they make a “cloth” similar to the Mexican amate, with which the original inhabitants covered their bodies and today it is used as papyrus.

The West found it 300 years ago: in 1722, on Easter Day, the Dutch. Then the French and the English, until in 1880 the Chilean navy took over the island.

If you have the life and the budget, finish this print yourself and you will be able to see the Moais and the quarry where they were made. Likewise, the ruins of the ancient Rapa Nui houses made of stone and thatched roofs. You will end up being surprised to see the chicken coops, greenhouses and basalt basins that they used to collect water.

