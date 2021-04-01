In 2021, Easter falls for the second time in the time of the corona pandemic. Pope Francis therefore already draws conclusions on Good Friday.

Rome – Easter in 2021 will also fall during the time of the Corona * pandemic and the corresponding measures. Pope Francis Pope Francis celebrates Good Friday * because of the corona pandemic in a very restricted manner. In the early evening (6:00 p.m.) the Catholic head of the church in St. Peter’s Basilica remembers the suffering and death of Jesus Christ in a service. According to the Vatican, only a few believers are allowed to attend the papal masses around Easter because of health protection. The great public Way of the Cross at the Colosseum in downtown Rome, which used to be a moving event for many pilgrims, will be canceled as in the previous year.

Easter in the Corona period: Pope Francis with a pandemic-compliant celebration

Instead – similar to the beginning of the pandemic – there will be a small celebration of the Stations of the Cross (9 p.m.) on St. Peter’s Square in front of the cathedral. At the event, the path from Jesus to death on the cross and into the grave is traditionally re-enacted. For this meditation children and young people wrote texts and made pictures. According to the church, some of the children come from nursing homes in Rome.

For the 84-year-old Francis it is the second Holy Week and the second Easter with strong corona restrictions. In the spring of 2020, the Pope from Argentina warned against pessimism, but appeared sad himself. Easter as a celebration of the resurrection of Jesus is the most important religious festival for Christians.