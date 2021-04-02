Even though the four day break of Holy Week began for many on Thursday, Friday is the only day considered a national holiday, and twice: the Veteran’s Day and of the Fallen in the Falklands War and is Holy Friday.

That is why it will be the day with the most restricted services. The subway It will circulate from 7 to 20:30. Meanwhile, on Saturday and Sunday, the hours will be the same as any other weekend.

Meanwhile, from Argentine Trains reported that this Good Friday the services of the Miter, San Martín and Tren de la Costa lines They will circulate with a schedule of Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. And those of the Roca, Sarmiento and Belgrano Sur lines, will work with the scheme of Sundays and holidays.

The utility schedule

Hospitals: the guards, the SAME and the Febrile Emergency Units will work. Also the DetectAR device at the Teatro Colón.

Cemeteries: Burials in the Chacarita, Flores, Recoleta Cemeteries and the admission of the deceased to the Crematorium of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires will be carried out from 7:30 to 14:00 at their destination, receiving the last procedure at 1:00 p.m. and starting the last burial at 1:30 p.m. .

Government Administration of Public Revenue and General Revenue Directorate: closed.

Communal Headquarters: closed.

Civil registration: Will remain closed. Only the death guard will operate from 9 to 12.

Residue recolection: the service will work as usual.

Parking lot: It will be allowed to park on the avenues and streets where it is prohibited to do so on business days from 7 to 21. It will not be allowed to park on avenues or streets where it is prohibited 24 hours. The metered parking it will not be valid.

On the ramps, sidewalks, ochavas, garages, bus stops, streets of coexistence, spaces reserved for people with disabilities, spaces reserved for clinics and hospitals and loading and unloading boxes, the prohibition of parking for 24 hours continues to apply. What’s more There will be no restriction of entry to the Center and pedestrian courts. More information: parking.gob.ar

Ecobici: Friday will function as a holiday, that is, the Recreational Pass will be enabled. Meanwhile, Saturday and Sunday will work like any weekend, with Recreational Pass (only for residents).

Tolls: They will operate as a weekend, taking as peak hours the hours from 11 to 15 towards the Province, and from 17 to 21 towards the Center.

Driver’s license registration, Roca headquarters: closed.

Learning track: closed.

Vehicle Technical Verification: on Thursday the seven plants will remain open, while on Friday, Saturday and Sunday they will be closed.

Directorate General of Infractions: closed.

City Police and Fire Department + Emergencies Line 911; Logistics, Civil Defense and Auxiliary Guard; and Emergencies + Line 103: active guards 24 hours.

Parks: The Ecological Reserve and the Botanical Garden will remain open from 9am to 6pm. The Ecopark will open from 10am to 5pm.

Museums: Sívori, Larreta and Fernández Blanco will be closed on Friday. On the other hand, Saturday and Sunday will remain open with a schedule of Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. Meanwhile, El Moderno will open from 11am to 8pm, except for Friday, which will be closed. More information: www.buenosaires.gob.ar/museos.

Public libraries: Friday, Saturday and Sunday, closed.

Theaters dependent on the GCBA: The Buenos Aires Theater Complex, the San Martín Theater, and the San Martín Cultural Center will be closed Thursday and Friday and will open on Saturday and Sunday. The 25 de Mayo Cultural Center will be closed on Thursday and Sunday, but will open on Friday and Saturday. Meanwhile, the Teatro Colón and the Usina del Arte will remain closed.

