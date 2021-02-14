Saxony’s Prime Minister Kretschmer is against the Easter holiday – and the shit storm is here. But most of them will stay at home anyway.

The Prime Minister of Saxony gives a tabloid an interview – and the country seems to be upside down (again). As expected, the comments on the suggestion of the CDU man Michael Kretschmer to skip holidays during Easter due to the still high number of infections are as controversial as the attitudes towards the fight against corona. To put it bluntly, they range in particular on social media from “What does the dork want now?” To “I’m still traveling, and to a lateral thinking demo” to “He’s right”.

The steep curve of excitement about the statement of a prime minister who cannot decide on Easter travel bans anyway shows once again how tired people are pandemic and how the level of aggression continues to rise as a result. That is understandable in every way; Home office, homeschooling and the feeling of being locked in can be a strain on your nerves.

Unfortunately, relaxation does not occur if one is very upset about almost every statement from someone. As correct or incomprehensible as it may be. And as understandable as it is that many people look forward to a free Easter day and would like to spend them somewhere other than in their own four walls. You haven’t seen them for a long time.

Most people in the cities are now familiar with every cobblestone from taking a long walk, and those in the villages can already guess what the blade of grass looks like before it comes out of the ground.

In the end, however, things should turn out to be the same at the beginning of April as last year during Easter: Most people stay at home, some go to their weekend houses, others for a day in the countryside. One may find that right or wrong. People will do it anyway. And then long ago forgot this debate, which was mainly conducted in the media.