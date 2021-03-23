Test instead of quarantine – this should apply to Mallorca vacationers on the way back from their Easter vacation. This ends the day after the federal-state round, however, of what exactly follows from the resolutions for travelers made on Tuesday night. For vacationers whose Easter trip is imminent, questions remain unanswered. It is unclear where the tests should then be carried out – in the hotel, at check-in at the airport or in a test center. Even the start date for testing is unknown.

A spokesman for the Lufthansa Group, which is the largest provider of Mallorca flights with its subsidiary Eurowings, said: “As soon as the details of the legal regulation have been determined, we will adapt our processes accordingly and inform our customers as soon as possible.” operates its own aircraft, it is said that in the past they had good experience with tests in hotels in the Canary Islands, but that the use of airport infrastructure is also possible. But we are still waiting for specific guidelines.

Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU) now wants to deliver them quickly. On Tuesday there should be talks “how it is best possible in Mallorca to be tested there before the flight back to Germany,” he said. On Monday, Scheuer had hurriedly only obtained promises from the bosses of the German airlines – Lufthansa including Eurowings, Condor and TUI Fly – that they could ensure that no untested passenger would make the return journey.

Quarantine averted

The travel and flight industry is thus deviating from its stance, which was expressed a few days ago behind the scenes, that tests are not necessary for Mallorca returnees because the island is not a risk area due to the lower number of infections. The move came under pressure that the industry would otherwise have been threatened with a quarantine obligation. This does not apply as long as the seven-day incidence on the island remains below 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants. Most recently, the value for the Balearic Islands rose slightly to 27.8.

In the short term, the relief that the quarantine obligation for returnees from non-risk areas does not prevail in the travel industry. Salespeople in travel agencies are said to have identified possible quarantine pressures as the main reason for Germans’ reluctance to book. Norbert Fiebig, the President of the German Travel Association (DRV) described it as “understandable to temporarily rely on the greater use of tests to combat pandemics”. Tests increased security and guarantee responsible mobility in times of corona.

Tests also when traveling by train?

At the same time, there is growing concern in companies that the obligation to test and the associated costs could apply indefinitely after the announced amendment to the Infection Protection Act – even if the holiday destination is not a risk area. The obligation would then also mean additional costs for the business during the summer holidays. Matthias von Randow, chief executive of the aviation association BDL, demanded that the obligation to test must remain a “temporary exception in the current acute phase of the pandemic”.