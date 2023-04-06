The schedule of the Capriate amusement park is renewed

The temperatures are still a little chilly, but the amusement park season is about to start. In Leolandia everything is ready for an Easter marked by the appearance of large colored eggs, with novelties that will characterize all of 2023: the park will be open from Friday to Tuesday of the Easter weekend, then from 26 May it will be open daily until 11 September.

Alongside the numerous attractions, suitable for children of all ages, live shows return, produced internally and recently awarded at the Oscars of amusement parks: the first novelty is L’Isola Perduta, a musical with a cast of over 30 international artists who , between immersive sets, laser beams, special effects and wonderful costumes, interpret the inhabitants of the island.

The atmosphere of Cuba, on the other hand, is the protagonist of the Banquet of Pirates who dress up to celebrate the conquest of a new overseas land full of colours, wild music and energy. The live appointments with the protagonists of children's favorite cartoons have also been confirmed, starting with Exists Really!, the only show of its kind in Italy that brings together Masha and the Bear, Bing and Flop, Ladybug and Chat Noir from Miraculous on the same stage and the PJ Masks, in the company of Leo and Mia. Also new this year is the mini-live show of Bluey, the Blue Heeler's beloved puppy, protagonist of a very popular children's series on TV and online platforms.

The park, located a stone’s throw from Bergamo, about 40 km from Milan and 60 km from Brescia, collaborates with the accommodation facilities of the area. The packages are available on the park’s website: at the time of booking, it is possible to customize the travel solutions by adding transfers, car rental and other services.