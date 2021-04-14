On Wednesday, the spokesperson for the regional infectious diseases committee, Javier Arranz, said that the incidence of coronavirus in the Balearics remains stable and does not reflect the effects of greater mobility over Easter.

Arranz pointed to a 14-day incidence of 59.7 cases per 100,000 in the Balearics, with the seven-day incidence at 32.9. “This is close to 50% of the 14-day rate and implies that the situation is stable.” By island, the 14-day incidence is 56.8 in Mallorca, 24.6 in Minorca, 39.2 in Ibiza, and 74.3 in Formentera.

He added that the incidence differs according to age. Over the past 14 days, the incidence among the 16-29 age group is 100. For the over-65s it is 45. He suggested that the difference may partly be explained by vaccination of older people.

The data, Arranz noted, suggest that “the increase in mobility over Easter has not significantly affected the incidence in the Balearics”. He didn’t rule out there being an impact, but “if things remain as they are by the end of this week, we can consider that the effect of Easter you have passed. “