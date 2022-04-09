At the moment several have in their sights Elden Ringone of the best games created by FromSoftware. But do not forget that much of this title is due to the series of Dark Soulswhich has many fans.

And it seems that among them is the Municipality of Yecla, Spain. This city belonging to the region of Murcia recently published a video to promote the processions of Holy Week which will take place in the following days.

The curious thing about the case is that they came up with a rather peculiar musical theme. No, it is not a sacred song; is nothing less than one of the compositions of Dark Souls 3.

As expected, this has already caused comments from many players, especially Spanish. To such an extent that the city council authorities removed the video not only from the official account in Twitterbut even from his channel on Youtube.

But not before some were able to download it and upload it to their accounts. That is the case of the user @The_DemonShadowwho first of all stressed that the video is not edited.

Alex Whitea content creator, commented on the matter ‘using the Dark Souls 3 soundtrack to promote Easter is one of the most surreal and epic things I’ve seen in recent months’. She is not telling lies.

Using the Dark Souls 3 soundtrack to promote Easter is one of the most surreal and epic things I’ve seen in recent months xDDD https://t.co/lpsjvfHKQQ — ALEX WHITE 💥 (@AlexWhiteES) April 8, 2022

The promo with music from Dark Souls 3 has already been withdrawn

Due to the attitude taken in social networks and in Youtube It is clear that those responsible for the video in the town hall did not license the music to use it in this promo.

They simply took the work done by the composers Yuka Kitamura Y Motoi Sakuraba without even crediting them properly.

The latter may lead to a copyright lawsuit or copyright from the company that distributes the game.

In this case it would be the European division of bandai namcowhich represents FromSoftware in everything related to the series of Dark Souls. If you really wanted to use this theme song, it was best to contact this publisher.

But those responsible thought that perhaps no one would notice and here are the consequences. We will see if there will be an official response from the Municipality of Yecla the weekend or in a few days.

Source.