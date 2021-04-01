Easter food Eggs can conjure up easy treats for spring festivities – These three small dishes crown the Easter morning brunch

Get a taste of the world a little further now: try Turkish pizza or French crepes. Humus and shakshuka are eaten in many countries in the Mediterranean.

Egg belongs to Easter like new potatoes on the Midsummer table. And well, because you can conjure a wide range of delicacies for everyday table from everyday and inexpensive raw materials. These recipes include the star of the brunch table, but crepes, Turkish pizza pie and eggs cooked in tomato sauce also taste like lunch.

But why are eggs eaten especially at Easter?

Bird eggs are millennia old symbols. They have been accompanied by thoughts of, for example, fertility, the beginning of life, and spring rebirth. Eggs have been given as gifts, but also, for example, sacrificed to fields in the hope of a better harvest.

Birds’ eggs, which already had meanings, later became a symbol of resurrection in Christianity.

Eating eggs for Easter has also had a practical dictation: you were not allowed to eat eggs during church fasting – and by the time fasting ended at Easter, a considerable stock of eggs had already accumulated.

In these in the recipes, the eggs are accompanied by flavors from the Mediterranean environment. Try the eggs stewed in a tomato sauce, fry the eggs stuffed with French crepes or bake Turkish pizza pies and finish them with eggs.

Hummus that is, the paste made from chickpeas is on the lips of all gourmets right now. The secret of popularity lies in the simple cooking method and mild taste, to which it is easy to combine other ingredients.

It is especially topical to combine hummus with other foods. The inspiration for the instructions below is from the Hummus Bar restaurant in Helsinki, where shakshuka, or eggs stewed in tomato-pepper sauce, is served with the paste.

The egg is a great filling for many things. Like even French crepes, where the ham and cheese get a coating of a fried egg. The pancakes are folded into squares instead of rolled, and salad spinach is served with them. The perfect lunch, snack or main character for breakfast is easily created.

The filling can be varied according to the contents of the eaters and the refrigerator. For example, try cold smoked bull, smoked salmon or fried mushrooms.

Crepes stuffed with cheese, ham and egg are folded into squares the French way.­

Is it’s pizza, is it pie or is it bread? The oval handle is a delicious combination of all these. The Turkish pizza pie is rich in cheese, so it is also reminiscent of Georgian hatsapuri. In this recipe, another egg is broken on top of the filling.