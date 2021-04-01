Movies at Easter so you don’t leave home. During these days that serve to reflect, we will be able to enjoy audiovisual productions based on religious events.

The life and death of Jesus is remembered by millions of people in the world. For this reason, We recommend the five best classic Easter movies that you can’t stop seeing on holidays.

Passion of Christ

Directed by the renowned actor Mel Gibson, the feature film was released in 2004 and was criticized for the excessive violence inflicted on Jesús, played by Jim Caviezel. Today, it is considered the crudest adaptation of the Way of the Cross in the entire history of the seventh art.

The public life of Jesus

Released in 1979 with the original title Jesus, the film directed by Jonh Krish and Peter Sykes is based on the Gospel of Saint Luke from the Bible. The public life of Jesus narrates the biography of the son of God from his birth to his ascension to heaven.

The ten Commandments

The film released in 1956 tells the story of Moses (Charlton heston), who is raised as an Egyptian prince who heeds God’s call. This causes him to free his people from slavery and lead them to the promised land. However, Pharaoh Ramses is unwilling to allow it.

Spartacus

Spartacus (1960), directed by Stanley Kubrick, tells the story of a slave who was sold as a gladiator to Lentulo Batiatus, who later started a rebellion against the Roman Republic and tried to reach southern Italy with his army to overthrow the emperor.

Ben Hur

Released in 1959 and starring Charlton heston, the film directed by William Wyler chronicles the enmity between a Jew and a Roman during the time of Jesus. The film was the winner of eleven Oscars and has a duration of 3 hours and 32 minutes.