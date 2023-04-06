Genoa – A suspended Easter egg, according to the philosophy of the Neapolitan “suspended coffee”, to make a sick child happy. It is the initiative of Port of the Small which, like every year, sells chocolate eggs (but also doves) whose proceeds are used to support the activities of the association.

You can choose to buy a solidarity cake for yourself, for your company or to give as a gift to fragile children that the association follows in the hospital, at home, in shelters and remotely.

Furthermore, this year there will also be the possibility to buy a mystery box full of surprises for the little ones. Donations start from a minimum of 10 euros for the small surprise box.

You can participate in the initiative directly from association website,

by calling 010.8593458 or 340.2122446 or by going to the Generali agency headquarters in Piazza Dante.

An Easter egg on sale as part of the Porto dei Piccoli initiative

“To date, over 3,000 solidarity sweets have been chosen by our supporters, 80% of which have been donated to hospitals, shelters and homes for the children we have been following free of charge since 2005, 365 days a year – explains the founder of the Porto dei little ones, Gloria Camurati Leonardi – The proceeds from donations have a double meaning: bring sweetness to the paediatrics wards and ensure assistance to over 20,000 children patients per year”.

The Porto dei piccoli was born in 2005 to provide free psycho-pedagogical support every day to children and young people with frailties. Started from a single department of the Giannina Gaslini Institute in Genoa today the association follows patients in the main pediatric institutes of numerous Italian regionsat home, online remotely and in shelters.