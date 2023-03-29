The price difference between Easter eggs in different stores can reach more than 320%, according to a survey carried out by Procon-SP. The survey also revealed that, between 2022 and 2023, Easter eggs were 37.77% more expensive.

Procon-SP researched chocolate prices on nine websites, and the biggest difference was found in Garoto’s 215g Crispy Easter egg. The highest value found for the product was R$ 155.15, and the lowest was R$ 36.90, a difference of 320.46%.

Among the tablets, the biggest discrepancy was found in the 85g Talento Recheado Avelã tablet, also by Garoto, sold for R$ 15.12 in one establishment and R$ 6.99 in another, a difference of 116.31%. Among the bonbons, the greatest inequality (65.54%) was found in the 1 kg package of Ouro Branco, from Lacta.

According to Procon-SP, the findings reveal that it pays to research prices, as it is possible to find quite different values ​​in various stores.

This year, the average price of a kilo of chocolate in an Easter egg is R$ 361.97; in bonbons, R$ 142.63; and in tablets, R$ 81.31. In relation to Easter last year, the values ​​rose, respectively, 37.77%, 14.04% and 4.37%.

In addition to researching prices at different establishments, Procon-SP also guides consumers to consider the relationship between the quality, weight and price of the item. In online stores, it is also important to take into account the cost of shipping.

“If you have a tight budget, it is worth remembering that boxes of bonbons and chocolate bars can also replace traditional Easter eggs, almost always at more attractive prices”, guides the agency.