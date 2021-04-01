Easter Easter in some places expands the opening hours of grocery stores, in the background, for example, the safety of at-risk groups

Easter night trains have been so popular that additional services have been arranged between Helsinki and Rovaniemi.

Easter there is a busy time in grocery stores, and a particularly large crowd is traditionally on the move on Maundy Thursday. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kesko, the S Group and Lidl provide guidance on scheduling trade trips to peaceful times and remembering safety distances and face masks, among other things.

The S Group’s food stores, ie Prismat, S-markets, Salet, Aleppo and Food Market Delicacies, serve during Easter week mainly during normal or extended opening hours. According to SOK’s communications, the opening hours of Easter this year are longer than in previous years.

The 24-hour service has also been expanded across the country. In some places, however, opening hours have been slightly reduced, so the company’s communications are advised to ensure the opening hours of their own store.

As a rule, Kesko’s stores are open during normal opening hours, except on Mondays, when public opening hours are used. Kesko Communications is also instructed to check store-specific opening hours online or from an application.

Lidl is preparing to open some stores an hour earlier than usual in the Helsinki metropolitan area. In the press release the chain hopes that especially those at risk will take advantage of the earliest hours of the morning and the late hours of the evening.

According to the company’s press release, stores elsewhere in Finland serve on normal weekend schedules, but based on the store search on the website, there are differences in the opening hours of stores.

Postal packages can be picked up in some places even on holidays

Alko is generally open on Maundy Thursday from 9 am to 9 pm and on Easter Saturday from 9 am to 6 pm. However, in some shops the opening hours are shorter than this.

On Good Friday and Easter days, ie Sunday and Monday, Alko is closed.

Posti’s own stores are closed on Good Friday and Easter days. On Maundy Thursday and Saturday they are open normally.

Post offices in partner companies, such as shops, kiosks and service stations, generally serve according to the company’s opening hours, and parcel machines can also be accessed during the opening hours of shops and shopping centers.

Bank opening hours are already very limited due to the coronavirus pandemic. OP and Danske Bank have a break in customer service by phone and online from Maundy Thursday afternoon to Tuesday. Nordea’s telephone service is open on Saturday but is closed on Easter holidays.

The closing service numbers of all banks are open 24 hours a day in the normal way.

Extra trains for night trains, exceptions for buses

Although there have been long-term exemptions in public transport due to the coronavirus pandemic, there are still exemptions in Easter transport.

VR’s communications tell STT that night trains have been very popular and partly sold out in terms of cabins and parking spaces, which is why a few additional services have been arranged between Helsinki and Rovaniemi.

Even before the pandemic, day train tickets have usually been purchased fairly close to the time of departure. According to VR’s communications, the trend has become more pronounced during the Korona period, as many people leave the decision to leave last. At least for now, however, there is plenty of space on day trains, and VR monitors the occupancy rate “very closely” through the ticketing system.

Matkahuolto says in its press release that there are changes in bus traffic during the Easter holidays, in addition to the exceptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Exceptions can be checked on Matkahuolto’s website and application.

Most of Matkahuolto’s package points are also open on holidays.

The holiday weekend is likely to boost traffic more widely. In Eastern Uusimaa, for example, the police say they monitor both outbound and return traffic and pay attention to driving speeds, safety intervals and inattention.