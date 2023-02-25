In addition to being tasty, moderate consumption of chocolate also offers a list of benefits. Studies point out that food, especially in its bitter formula, can be an ally to health and capable of reducing the risk of heart disease and much more.

Despite the benefits, chocolate consumption should be moderate and not exceed 100 grams per day. Consulting a nutritionist is also essential to have a balanced diet that includes this food.

+ The smell of chocolate can help those on a diet, according to a study

With the arrival of Easter, we organize seven benefits of chocolate for health. Check out:

nutritious

The higher the cocoa content in chocolate, the more nutritious it is. This food is rich in minerals and is a source of fiber, potassium, phosphorus, zinc and selenium.

Dark chocolate also contains stimulants such as caffeine and theobromine, but in small amounts compared to coffee.

source of antioxidants

One study indicates that cocoa and dark chocolate have a wide range of antioxidants, polyphenols and flavonols in greater amounts than other fruits tested, such as blueberries and acai.

May improve blood pressure

Flavonoids can stimulate the endothelium (lining of the arteries) to produce nitric oxide. In this way, the bioactive compounds in cocoa can improve blood flow in the arteries and cause a slight decrease in blood pressure.

Reduces cholesterol

In a controlled study, cocoa powder significantly lowered oxidized (bad) LDL cholesterol. Results show that moderate consumption of the food increased HDL (good cholesterol) in participants who had high LDL, thanks to the antioxidant content of the food.

The flavonoids in dark chocolate may also reduce insulin resistance, a common risk factor for heart disease and diabetes. However, one should not exaggerate in consumption, as food also contains sugar, which can result in the opposite effect.

May reduce the risk of heart disease

Due to effects on cholesterol, compounds in dark chocolate may reduce the risk of heart disease, research indicates.

In 2006, a study of 470 older men found that the food reduced the risk of death from heart disease by 50% over 15 years. In 2011, another research revealed that eating chocolate two or more times a week reduced the risk of calcified plaque in the arteries by 32%. Another observational study indicated that eating more than five times a week decreased the chances of heart disease by 57%.

Can protect the skin

Studies indicate that the bioactive compounds in dark chocolate can also be allied to the skin and protect it from sun damage, as well as improve blood flow and increase the density and hydration of the dermis.

May improve brain function

A study of healthy volunteers showed that eating high-flavanol cocoa for five days improved blood flow to the brain. In this way, dark chocolate may also improve cognitive function in older adults with mild cognitive impairment, in addition to benefiting verbal fluency.