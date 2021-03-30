Easter delicacies Are you tired of traditional Easter food? We put together 12 popular recipes to bring the Easter table to life

We put together our popular recipes for Easter. From them you can put together a casual three-course menu or a modern table setting with many small portions.

Fish, vegetables or meat? Or a little bit of everything? For Easter meals, we compiled the most popular recipes for the Easter table from Helsingin Sanomat’s recipe service, Soppa365.fin. Included are, for example, luxury oven salmon, avocado dip from Yes Yes Yes, a vegetarian restaurant in Helsinki, and a sweet Easter delicacy, cheesecake flavored with mum.

.

#Easter #delicacies #tired #traditional #Easter #food #put #popular #recipes #bring #Easter #table #life