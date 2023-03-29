The holidays have finally arrived Easterand that means that some game publishers will put their hits on sale, the first of which is none other than PlayStation, with discounts on high-calibre titles as well as some not so well-known ones. This in its two available stores, which cover the last two desktop consoles.

Here are some interesting offers:

– The Last of Us Part I: starts at $59.99 USD

– Dead Space Remake: goes to $63.99 USD

– Spider-Man: Miles Morales: starts at $19.99 USD

– GTA V: goes to $19.99 USD

– Stray: goes to $23.99 USD

– Marvel’s Midnight Suns: starts at $34.99 USD

– Sifu: goes to $23.99

– The Quarry: starts at $29.99 USD

– Kena: Bridge of Spirits: goes for $17.99

– Little Nightmares II: starts at $9.89 USD

It is worth mentioning that there is much more catalog to explore in the store that includes exclusives and also quite acclaimed third-party installments, which will be liked by those who prefer to have their games in digital format. Even one or another downloadable content has lowered its price for those who have not yet purchased any DLC.

Offers end on April 26.

Via: PS Store

editor’s note: Wow, there are many interesting games to buy, I’m not really a fan of the digital format, but there is extra content that I would like to buy like Final Fantasy VII Remake. We’ll see what to buy in the next few days.