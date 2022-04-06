Holy Week arrives with an agenda full of football main courses. Everything indicates that in this 2022, the time of Christian commemoration will also be an opportunity for fans of the beautiful game to enjoy great shows.

Here we present the games you can’t miss between Monday, April 11 and Sunday, April 18.

Will James and Falcao play?

Falcao and James Rodriguez. Photo: AFP, Christian Alvarez

Monday, April 11 begins with the expectation to see Colombians James Rodríguez and Radamel Falcao García play.

The Cucuteño ’10’ is active with Al Rayyan in the Asian Champions League. Although James has not been adding many minutes with the Qatari team, everything indicates that he would be in the game. The game will start at 12:15 pm Minute by minute you can follow it on www.eltiempo.com.

Falcao, who has been injured for several weeks, and completed five months these days without scoring, is an unknown factor for the match between Rayo Vallecano and Valencia, of the date 31 of LaLiga. The moment of truth is agreed for 2 pm The broadcast of the game is on ESPN and Star +.

Champions League: Luis Díaz goes for the step to ‘semis’

Luis Díaz, last Tuesday, celebrating his goal in the Champions League. See also The 10 most important moments of River Plate in 2021

After a vibrant day of first-leg matches in the Uefa Champions League last week, Easter brings the games back.

On Tuesday, April 12, at 2 pm, Real Madrid will receive Chelsea at the Santiago Bernabéu to define who of the two will go to the semifinals. The game between the Spanish and the English will be seen in Colombia through the ESPN screen.

At the same time as the meeting at the ‘white house’, the almighty Bayern Munich receives Villareal on German soil. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.



On Wednesday the 13th it will be Liverpool’s turn, including Luis Díaz, to certify what they achieved in the first leg against Benfica at the Estadio de la Luz. The ‘red’ team will receive the Portuguese club at Anfield Road to defend the 3-1 they achieved in the first leg. ‘Lucho’, surely, will be the starter. The meeting is at 2 pm and is broadcast by ESPN.

Simultaneous to Luis Díaz’s match, Atlético de Madrid receives Manchester City after the 0-1 that threw the scoreboard on English soil. Colombians will be able to follow the match between colchoneros and citizens through ESPN2.

Libertadores Cup

Photo: John Paul Wheel. TIME

Between Tuesday the 12th and Thursday the 14th, the Copa Libertadores will take its second firm step with a new group stage game.

On Wednesday, Deportivo Cali, after their impressive victory against Boca Juniors, will have to travel to Sao Paulo to face Corinthians. The match between the sugar team and the ‘timao’ will be at 7 pm The transmission is in charge of ESPN and Star+.

The same day of the caleños, Deportes Tolima, who faced Atlético de Mineiro last week, will face the Ecuadorian Independiente del Valle, in Guayaquil. The game of the pijaos will be at 9 pm They broadcast ESPN and Star +.

South American Cup

Medellín made its debut in the Copa Sudamericana with a victory against América.

In ‘the other half of glory’ there will also be great matches between Tuesday and Thursday. Of course, the Colombian quota will be active between Wednesday and Thursday.



On Wednesday, April 13, Junior will receive Fluminense, at 7:30 pm, after his visit to Unión, from Argentina. Broadcast ESPN.

On Thursday, the turn will be for Deportivo Independiente Medellín. The powerful of the mountain will visit the Ecuadorian team on October 9. The game is scheduled for 7:30 pm on ESPN.

Europe League

Barcelona could not beat Galatasaray at home in the Europa League.

Like the Champions League, the Uefa Europa League will also have its quarter-final second legs.

On Thursday, April 14, Alfredo Morelos’ Rangers visit SC Braga, at 2 pm At the same time, Luis Muriel and Duván Zapata’s Atalanta faces the German RB Leipzig. For his part, Rafael Santos Borré will visit the Camp Nou to try to get a victory against Fútbol Club Barcelona, ​​who start as favourites.

All the games can be seen in Colombia thanks to the ESPN and Star+ screens.

A weekend with Luis Díaz and Colombian football

Guajiro Luis Díaz with Salah, in one of the goal celebrations.

On Saturday, April 16, the emotion of the morning will be carried out by Luis Díaz and Liverpool. The ‘red’ team, after their duel for the Premier League, will face Manchester City again for the semifinals of the FA Cup. The match is scheduled for 9:30 am and ESPN will broadcast it.

Although there are no set times yet, the 16th date of the BetPlay League is scheduled to be played on Sunday the 17th. All its games will be seen on the Win Sports and Win Sports+ screens.

