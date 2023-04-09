Easter celebration | The Pope leads the Easter Mass and gives his traditional Urbi et orbi speech

The Pope traditionally gives his speech from the balcony overlooking St. Peter’s Square.

Catholic the supreme spiritual leader of the church, the pope Francis leads the Easter Mass today in St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican. The fair starts in the morning Finnish time.

After the mass, it’s time for the Pope’s speech Urbi et orbi (to the city and the whole world). It is held twice a year, at Easter and Christmas.

The Pope traditionally gives his speech from the balcony overlooking St. Peter’s Square. The speech often takes a stand on current, global issues. It is traditionally followed by tens of thousands of people on the spot.

The 86-year-old pope was hospitalized for three nights last week due to bronchitis. However, he recovered in time to lead the Easter ceremonies that began last Sunday.