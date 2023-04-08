The Pope is expected to hold his traditional mass and speech in Pietarinaukio on Sunday.

Italian in the capital, Rome, about 20,000 people participated in the Via Crucis procession to the Colosseum on Good Friday.

The procession dedicated to the victims of the conflict culminated in a moment of prayer at the Colosseum, where a young Ukrainian and a young Russian prayed for peace and brotherhood.

Pope recovering from bronchitis Francis86, did not attend the event because of the cool weather in Rome.

At issue it was the first time Francis missed an event during his ten-year pontificate. Franciscus had to spend three nights in hospital last week due to illness.

The Pope has reportedly suffered from illness in recent years, and last week’s hospital visit was the second since 2021.

The Vatican said in a short statement on Friday that the Pope planned to follow the procession from his official residence in Santa Marta.

However, earlier on Friday, Francis presided over an event in St. Peter’s Church, where he arrived in a wheelchair. He is expected to hold the traditional Easter mass and his Urbi et orbi speech in Pietarinaukki on Sunday.