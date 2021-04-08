The corona numbers have stagnated at a manageable level for a few days, and there is currently no trace of a third or even fourth wave. But is that just the deceptive calm before the storm?

Berlin – The third wave in Germany was long predicted. In fact, the numbers had risen continuously over the past few weeks. Many experts feared an even more massive development of the pandemic, fueled by Easter. But just in time for the Easter weekend, the Robert Koch Institute recorded falling infection numbers. And on Wednesday, April 7, 2020, the RKI still recorded a lower number of infections than the week before. But is that just the deceptive calm before the storm?

According to official information, the RKI recorded 9,677 new infections and 298 deaths on Wednesday, April 7th. A week earlier, the institute had registered 17,051 new infections. And even on the Easter weekend, lower values ​​were recorded continuously than in the previous week.

As the RKI explained on Wednesday, this could be due to the fact that, due to vacation and closed practices, a little fewer tests may be carried out than before the vacation. As the institute further explains, the currently stagnating numbers could last a little longer. Accordingly, it is to be expected that the test frequency will only return to the level before Easter after the Easter holidays, i.e. in most federal states after the coming weekend. It remains to be seen whether the numbers will pick up and whether the pandemic has spread even faster thanks to the Easter celebrations

Corona in Germany: Many district offices have not reported any numbers at all

But not only closed practices and fewer corona tests can be responsible for the currently low number of cases. Many health authorities are late in reporting positive numbers for the Easter weekend. Such as the time reported, only 234 of 401 district offices are said to have reported current infection numbers on Easter Monday. On Easter Sunday, the report is said to have only been made by 196 district offices. The missing numbers will then be submitted in the coming days and added to the current case numbers. It remains to be seen whether the third wave will pick up speed again.

