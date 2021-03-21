The Easter Bonus 2021 It will be delivered to 8 million Venezuelans who have their Carnet de la Patria. The administration of Nicolás Maduro will release the second special aid of the month in a few weeks. The coronavirus pandemic has caused a severe economic crisis and with this type of subsidies the aim is to help the most vulnerable and harmed by the virus.

Beneficiaries will receive a message through the short number 3532 and through the veMonedero application. The amount is 700,000 bolivars and it can be requested in the Patria Platform. This aid is part of the Bolivarian Government’s social protection policy.

How to apply for the voucher

To receive the 2021 Easter Bonus there will be to enter the Patria Platform, check the notification on the right side of the page, give to review and accept the voucher. In the second step, you will have to click on the ‘wallet’ section and click on ‘request withdrawal’, select the account and write the amount. In a period of 72 working days the economic amount will be received in the bank account.

President Maduro continues to expand his bond policy with different aids and, in addition, on March 15, he modified the amount of the social mission bonds. Some subsidies increased their amounts to help the most vulnerable people affected by the economic crisis.