In front of more than 60 thousand faithful who gathered in Saint Peter's Square, Pope Francis made an appeal for peace and unity between peoples and countries and an end to armed conflicts around the world during his traditional blessing after Easter mass at the Vatican .

At the ceremony attended by more than 350 cardinals, the pontiff called for guaranteed access for humanitarian aid to Gaza and the prompt release of hostages kidnapped by Hamas, in addition to an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

He further stated that war for any reason is “always an absurdity and a defeat” and called for a “path of peace” for the populations affected by the war in Ukraine, calling for “the principles of international law to be respected”. “I hope there will be a general exchange of all prisoners between Russia and Ukraine: all for all,” he said.

The Pope also recalled the suffering faced by children affected by the conflicts that affect the world. “Let us not allow ongoing hostilities to continue to seriously affect the already exhausted civilian population, especially children.”

Health concerns

Francis' appearance for the Urbi et Orbi (To the city and the world) blessing calmed rumors about the Pope's health. On Good Friday, he missed the traditional Via Crucis procession at the Colosseum in Rome. According to the Vatican, the decision was taken at the last minute and by the pontiff himself “to protect his health”.

Although Francisco also missed the event in 2023 because he was recovering from bronchitis and it was a particularly cold night, his decision to stay home this year suggested that his plans had suddenly changed: Francisco's chair was placed on the platform. outside the Colosseum where he would preside over the rite was removed when the event was about to begin. The Vatican announced that Francis was watching the event on television from his home in the Holy See.

Pope Francis, who is now 87 years old, had part of a lung removed when he was young. On different occasions he was absent from public appearances due to different factors, cited by him or the Vatican, such as flu, bronchitis or a cold. In recent weeks, he has occasionally asked an aide to read his speeches aloud and skipped his Palm Sunday homily altogether.

In addition to respiratory problems, Francisco had a piece of his large intestine removed in 2021 and was hospitalized twice last year – once to remove intestinal scars from previous surgeries to treat diverticulosis or bulges in the intestinal wall. He has used a wheelchair and cane for over a year because of knee ligament problems.

In his recently published memoir, Life: My Story Through History, Francisco said that he does not suffer from any health problem that would force him to resign and that he still has “many projects to achieve”.